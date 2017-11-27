Kushner Gets An Extension On His Senate Judiciary Homework Because Of Course He Does

Well, color me not surprised. Today was the deadline the Senate Judiciary Committee had set for Jared Kushner to provide documentation to them related to Trump Russia.

Of course like any pampered father-in-law hire, Jared wasn't ready to turn in his work on time.

And as the Republican Senate always does, they bent over and accommodated Jared's avoidance of revealing actual documentation.

Newsweek:

Jared Kushner got a reprieve from the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday and will not have to meet the November 27 deadline for handing over documents related to his Russia contacts during the 2016 presidential election, officials told Newsweek. The committee tasked with investigating the Trump campaign’s possible collusion with Russia pulled back from the Monday deadline for Kushner after his team said it was working "in good faith to produce whatever else may be responsive and relevant" to the inquiry. A new deadline was not immediately set. The move follows weeks of tension between both parties, as committee Chairman Charles Grassley and ranking Democrat Dianne Feinstein wrote to Kushner's attorney, Abbe Lowell, that they wanted specific communications related to a "Russian backdoor overture and dinner invite" to Kushner.

I wish they'd set aside Kushner, who is never going to give a mere congressional committee a damn thing, and investigate instead why Roger Stone tweeted about their own committee member Al Franken's "time in the barrel" hours before anyone else knew that a Fox News contributor was going to come out with allegations of sexual misconduct.