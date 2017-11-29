Jared Kushner Could Have To Testify Again Because GOP Senator Won't Share Transcripts

Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner could be facing another grilling on Capitol Hill after the GOP chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee said that he would not share Kushner’s previous testimony with other committees.

Kushner testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee behind closed doors in July. The transcript of the testimony has not been released and if Committee Chair Richard Burr (R-NC) has his way, it never will be.

“We don’t hand out transcripts,” Burr said, according to CNN. “No.”

Earlier this month, ranking members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), said that Kushner would not be forced to testify if they were permitted to review his transcripts from the Intelligence Committee testimony.

But now that Burr has refused to let the Judiciary Committee review the testimony, Kushner could once again be facing senators in an open or closed hearing.

But now that Burr has refused to let the Judiciary Committee review the testimony, Kushner could once again be facing senators in an open or closed hearing.

“Those committees have not provided us with transcripts of any of their other witness interviews,” Grassley and Feinstein wrote in a letter to Kushner. “If you are able to secure for the Committee copies of the transcripts from Mr. Kushner’s other interviews, then please provide them and we will consider whether the transcript satisfies the needs of our investigation.”

Kushner attorney Abbe Lowell told CNN that his client has testified once already and “he’ll do it again” if necessary.

Kushner is also facing a Monday deadline to turn over documents to the Senate Judiciary Committee. The committee has requested Kushner’s correspondents with former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and records of his discussions with WikiLeaks, which was used to disseminate information about Hillary Clinton that was stolen by Russian hackers during the 2016 campaign.