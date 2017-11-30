Mo Brooks: Roy Moore Treated Young Girls Like 'An Officer And A Gentleman'

During a radio interview, Rep. Mo Brooks, without any proof, calls Roy Moore accuser Beverly Young Nelson, 'a liar" because she "forged" his signature and then claimed Moore had no issues with those young girls because he treated then like Zack Mayo.

His outburst proves that one requirement for Republicans representing Alabama is to tolerate sex creeps.

Brooks also demonstrates with his diatribe why more women don't come forward to expose alleged pedophiles like Moore. In a few minutes, he cut them all to shreds.

Brooks was on "The Dale Jackson Show" on WVNN Alabama radio when he went on his pro-Moore rant.

"What you have is the mainstream leftwing socialist Democrat news media trying to distort the evidence to cause people to reach the conclusion that Roy Moore engaged in unlawful conduct with a minor and my analysis of the evidence is that is not the case."

"Most importantly, the media likes to say 'well, there are nine complainers.' Seven of them aren't complainers. In fact, I would be calling seven of those ladies as witnesses on behalf of Roy Moore on the issue of whether he is engaged in any kind of unlawful conduct."

"There are only two that have asserted that Roy Moore engaged in unlawful conduct. One of those is clearly a liar because that one forged the 'love, Roy Moore' part of a yearbook in order to try to for whatever reason get at Roy Moore and win this seat for the Democrats and there's a lot more to it as to why I believe that the evidence is almost incontrovertible about whether the yearbook was forged."

"So, now you're down to one witness who said that Roy Moore engaged in nonconsensual sexual contact, okay? Well, that one witness' testimony is in direct and stark contrast with that of the other seven ladies, who said that he acted like an officer and a gentleman.

"And you look at the preponderance of the evidence and then you add Roy Moore's denial and you add his long deeply held Christian beliefs and I just don't think there's any way in the world that a jury would agree with the assertions of The Washington Post and others that are trying to make us believe in the state of Alabama that we would be electing a pedophile."

Roy Moore undressed a 14-year-old girl and demanded she touch him through is tighty-whities, Mo Brooks, you fool.

If Leigh Corfman had gone to the police when Moore allegedly assaulted her at 14-years-old, he would have been arrested and charged with sex crimes.

And if I'm Beverly Young Nelson's lawyer, I would never turn over that yearbook to those phony religious jackals.

Shaming victims is right up their alley.