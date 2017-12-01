Chris Hayes Reminds Lindsey Graham Who Called Trump 'A Kook'

Sen. Lindsey Graham has perfected the art of simulating sincerity -- usually followed by a vote for whichever thing it was he was sincerely attacking. So none of us will be surprised, but it's fun to watch.

In this case, Chris Hayes reminds us just how much of a hypocrite good old Lindsey really is.

"Senator Lindsey Graham can't stand people calling Donald Trump 'a kook who is not fit to be president.' But that phrase sure does sound familiar," he told viewers last night.

Enjoy!