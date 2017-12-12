C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Des Demonas

Fronted by the six-foot-five-inch tall Kenyan Jacky Cougar Abok, Washington DC's Des Demonas are a wild, weird and wiggly punk rock band for these depressing and concerning times.

This is a sound of rebellion. One that doesn't have to knock you over the head with rhetoric and slogans but definitely one that shows thinking, feeling and grooving at the same time makes for a great trifecta.

What are you listening to tonight?