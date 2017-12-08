Elijah Cummings Thinks Trey Gowdy Is Trying To Protect The President

On CNN New Day, Matthew Wright discussed the Mike Flynn allegations with Rep. Elijah Cummings. While talking about the House Intelligence Committee, Cummings said about Gowdy, "I think there's an effort to protect the president, to be frank with you."

"I've got to tell you that the more I look at this, the more it's clear to me this is about people trying to make money. And it's so sad," Cummings said.

"Again, I don't want to get ahead of Mr. Mueller's efforts, but I think that as he moves forward that he will uncover a lot of this, and hopefully some of this will come out. But the kind of stuff I'm talking about may never come out if we don't address it. And Mr. Gowdy has refused to meet with a whistleblower who took months to even be able to say they would agree to sit down with Mr. Gowdy, because they were afraid if the identity were revealed that they might suffer some harm.