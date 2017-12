I spent my high school years in Cambridge Springs, Pennsylvania, south of Erie. My dad would say living south of Lake Erie you spend six months in snow and six months getting your house ready for snow.

My parents retired to Pittsburgh, only 100 miles south of where they had lived, to get away from the snow. It's the lake.

This year's Christmas storm broke all records. 53 inches.

If you're just waking up, Erie, PA has picked up an incredible 53" of snow since midnight yesterday pic.twitter.com/GRU6xSysQT — Greg Diamond (@gdimeweather) December 26, 2017

This dog isn't about to let size get in the way of enjoy the snow! Check out this video of a smaller pup trying to run through the feet of powder that has piled up in Erie, PA. #eriesnow #snow #snowdog pic.twitter.com/5nhVDL3Emb — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) December 27, 2017

With an additional 3.5" of snow at the Erie, PA airport as of 5PM, this brings the two day (12/25-26) total up to 58" and the storm total (From 7PM Christmas Eve thru 5PM 12/26) up to 60.0". Heavy snow continues to fall. Here is a look at some of the records. #pawx pic.twitter.com/BN5txOpByZ — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) December 26, 2017

Open thread below....