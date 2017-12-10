Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Everybody Knows -- Leonard Cohen

Everybody knows that the dice are loaded Everybody rolls with their fingers crossed Everybody knows the war is over Everybody knows the good guys lost Everybody knows the fight was fixed The poor stay poor, the rich get rich That's how it goes Everybody knows

We had a good run, people. But let's face it, when Russia is dictating our elections, and people actually think they should choose a child molester over a Democrat, the Middle East peace process is effectively ended by someone who didn't even understand that was what he was doing, and the entire West Coast is on fire, there's not a lot for me to feel positive about. And there's nothing about this rogues gallery scheduled to make me feel better.

ABC's "This Week" - Dean Young, campaign strategist for Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore. Birmingham talk show hosts Matt Murphy and Andrea Lindenberg. Panel: Dan Balz, Politico's Susan Glasser, Bloomberg's Jennifer Jacobs, and NPR's Joshua Johnson.

NBC's "Meet the Press" - Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Tim Scott, R-S.C.; Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn. Panel: Democratic pollster Cornell Belcher, David Brooks of The New York Times, Hallie Jackson of NBC News and Peggy Noonan of The Wall Street Journal.

CBS' "Face the Nation" - U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley; Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Susan Collins, R-Maine. Michael O’Hanlon of the Brookings Institution and Kori Schake of the Hoover Institution. Panel: Molly Ball of Time, Margaret Brennan of CBS, Lanhee Chen of the Hoover Institution and Ed O’Keefe of The Washington Post.

CNN's "State of the Union" - Haley; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala. Panel: Amanda Carpenter, Bakari Sellers and Nina Turner and Marc Lotter, former press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence.

CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS" - Hanan Ashrawi, member of the Palestinian National Council and advisory member of the World Bank Middle East and North Africa; Dore Gold, president of the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs; Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations; António Guterres, secretary-general for the United Nations.

CNN's "Reliable Sources" - A panel with Carl Bernstein, CNN political analyst; Elaina Plott of Washingtonian; and David Frum of The Atlantic. A panel on the Alabama election with Dale Jackson, radio host at WVNN in Huntsville, Ala., and Kyle Whitmire, state political columnist at the Alabama Media Group. Plus Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., and David Axelrod.

"Fox News Sunday" - Haley; Reps. Barbara Comstock, R-Va., and Debbie Dingell, D-Mich. former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, Rachael Bade of Politico, Charles Lane of The Washington Post and Michael Needham, CEO of Heritage Action for America. The program salutes Ben Shapiro, radio host and editor-in-chief of The Daily Wire.