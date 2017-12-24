Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Happy Festivus/Christmas Eve/Holiday of your choice!

May whatever you celebrate be merry and bright. Yadda yadda yadda.

Let's get to the Airing of the Grievances.

Today's discussions are not going to be particularly newsworthy, since almost everyone has gone home for the holidays. But do look at who gets to frame the debate. It's not Democrats. It's not liberal voices. It's not people who have correctly discussed and contextualized the news of the day. Nope, it's the same old people who have lied to us and enabled criminality and the destruction of norms, being hosted by the same hosts who don't think it's their job to ask tough questions.

And today, they're going to fluff each other with self-congratulatory navel gazing.

Merry F'ing Christmas.

ABC's "This Week" - Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz.; Rep. Charlie Dent, R-Pa. Panel: Cokie Roberts of ABC, Rich Lowry of National Review, Eugene Scott of The Washington Post and Margaret Talev of Bloomberg News. NBC's "Meet the Press" - Political analyst panel with radio host Hugh Hewitt, Carol Lee of NBC News, Eugene Robinson of The Washington Post and Amy Walter of The Cook Political Report. Political media analyst panel with Claire Atkinson of NBC News, David Folkenflik of NPR, Gabe Sherman of Vanity Fair and Hal Boedeker of the Orlando Sentinel. CBS' "Face the Nation" - Panel of correspondents with Margaret Brennan, Major Garrett, David Martin, Jeff Pegues and Ed O’Keefe of The Washington Post. Political panel with Dan Balz and Karen Tumulty of The Washington Post and Anthony Salvanto of CBS News. CNN's "State of the Union" - Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. David Axelrod, former senior adviser to President Obama; Mark McKinnon, senior adviser to the George W. Bush and John McCain presidential campaigns. Democratic strategist Paul Begala; former Sen. Rick Santorum, R-Pa.; Nina Turner, president of Our Revolution; and Amanda Carpenter. CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS" - Artificial intelligence experts Andrew McAfee and Erik Brynjolfsson; neuroscientist Lisa Genova; computer scientist Sebastian Thrun; biographer Walter Isaacson; and chef Dan Barber.

↓ Story continues below ↓ CNN's "Reliable Sources" - Panel on Trump and the media with Sally Buzbee, executive editor, The Associated Press; Joanne Lipman, chief content officer, Gannett; and John Avlon, editor in chief, The Daily Beast. Other guests are S.E. Cupp, host of “S.E. Cupp Unfiltered” on HLN, and Angie Holan, editor of PolitiFact. "Fox News Sunday" - White House legislative affairs director Marc Short; Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md. Panel: Bob Woodward of The Washington Post and Juan Williams, Chris Stirewalt and Gillian Turner.

As a follow up to my post yesterday about Joan Walsh, Joan tweeted last night that she will be moving to CNN in 2018 and thanks all for your support. Your loss, MSNBC.

