Velshi & Ruhle: 2017 Good Guys For Having Facts And Using Them Wisely

It's rare to find one cable news host armed with facts at their fingertips, but finding two of them in the same hour is pure gold. Stephanie Ruhle and partner Ali Velshi are not only unafraid of facts, they shamelessly wield them when their lying liar guests try to pull the wool over their eyes.

They've taken on lying politicians like the one in the video above. They've taken on Kris Kobach, Blackwater dark lord and Betsy DeVos brother Erik Prince, Wilbur Ross, Mike Pence, Utah Congressman Mike Stewart's lies about the Republican Tax Scam, and even Roy Moore's unhinged supporters. Stephanie Ruhle even took on Donald Trump, directly.

One of the finest moments was this one, when Velshi took on Pennsylvania Rep. Jim Renacci. Mocking Renacci's effort to justify his lies, Velshi told him, "That's a little bit like saying if you just take away the fact that I don't have hair, I'm not really bald."

Velshi and Ruhle's show is a testimony to their commitment to the facts, despite the fact that Ali Velshi is what Barack Obama is not: A Kenyan Muslim. This is a fact Roy Moore's incompetent lawyer tried to use against him, only to see it blow up in his face, thanks to Stephanie Ruhle's shocked reaction and refusal to let it pass.

Their show at 11am Eastern/8am Pacific also features terrific explainers, usually done by Velshi. From tax cuts to money laundering to healthcare, Velshi disposes of the complexity in two minutes.

Because facts are in short supply on cable news, and because Velshi and Ruhle wield them with expert precision, they earn a 2017 Good Guys Award.