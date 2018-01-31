Alex Jones: Train Crash Was 'Kamikaze' Attack On Republicans

Alex "Radio Rwanda" Jones continues to gin up dangerous conspiracy theories that influence violent and paranoid people, without regard to the effects on our country. Witness his latest after today's Amtrak crash in Virginia:

ALEX JONES (HOST): This is breaking: Paul Ryan was onboard the train carrying lawmakers, a whole bunch of lawmakers, to a high-level GOP retreat. A truck kamikaze rammed it, a cement truck, a big truck, a dump truck kamikaze rammed it. And Paul Ryan was on board. There’s one dead. A bunch of people injured. But what’s the odds of this? No, this is a message, you better believe it. And they’re going to spin it and try to, “Oh, it’s no big deal, everything’s fine.” “Oh, Vegas isn’t Islamic.” Of course it’s come out it has. “Oh, there’s not multiple shooters.” This is a serious message, very serious message that we can get you anywhere you are. You go to your baseball practice, we’re going to shoot you. We’re going to come after your family.

Rammed the front of the train, killing the driver and derailing part of the train. I mean, this is amazing. So this country is in a civil war. You can believe this was on purpose. I mean, I’d say 98 percent chance. This is unbelievable.

You had two miles away in Washington Antifa meeting with videos and police raids saying they were going to derail trains at that exact place and derailing a train a month before, but nobody -- it wasn’t a passenger train. And then they go, “Oh, the driver admits that he missed the speed limit and just went ahead and went too fast around there.” Yeah, whatever. I mean, this is getting ridiculous.