C&L's Music Club Remembers France Gall

France Gall father was songwriter Robert Gall, a man who wrote songs for legends such as Edith Piaf and Charles Aznavour. It would be inevitable that she would have an interest in seeking a career in music herself.

In 1964, at the age of sixteen, she had her first huge hit in France with "Ne Sois Pas Si Bête." It would launch her into a 50 year career of entertainment and social causes.

Described as "a timeless icon of French song" by Culture Minister Françoise Nyssen, she passed away last evening at the age of 70 after a two year battle with cancer.