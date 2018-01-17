Donald Trump Told Porn Star Mistress She Reminded Him Of Ivanka

Before you read this post, I am going to warn you that the content is disgusting, offensive and flat-out despicable. Please wait to read this until you have digested your last meal or you may throw it up.

Ok, ready?

Remember just a few days ago when news broke about Trump's personal problem-fixing lawyer, Michael Cohen, paying porn star, Stormy Daniels, hush money to not share details about her lurid affair with Donald Trump?

Well, Spin has some disgusting new details to share. Apparently, Daniels met with In Touch Weekly before signing that NDA in 2011, where she shared some "intimate" details about her meeting with Trump in Lake Tahoe.

First of all, he told her how incredibly smart she was and how he wanted to put her on The Apprentice. Ok, so he sweet-talked her and tried to compliment her intellect. Whatever, typical old man line.

Here is where it gets nasty. Daniels says:

“He told me once that I was someone to be reckoned with, beautiful, smart, just like his daughter”

LIKE. HIS. DAUGHTER.

Donald Trump told a porn star that he had been sleeping with that she reminded him of HIS DAUGHTER (Ivanka).

At the time, Ivanka was only 24 and Daniels was 26 or 27. They look eerily alike, especially if the light is dim enough.

Don't forget, in 2006 on The View, Trump said: “Don’t you think my daughter’s hot? She’s hot, right? If Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her.”

When Wendy Williams asked Donald Trump what he and his daughter both consider their favorite things, he said: “I was going to say sex, but I can relate to [golf and real estate].”

On Howard Stern in 2003, Trump said: “You know who’s one of the great beauties of the world, according to everybody? And I helped create her. Ivanka. My daughter, Ivanka. She’s 6 feet tall, she’s got the best body.”

He also said: "Yeah, she's really something, and what a beauty, that one. If I weren't happily married and, ya know, her father . . . "

↓ Story continues below ↓

And the absolute creepiest of all: He asked “Is it wrong to be more sexually attracted to your own daughter than your wife?”

Maybe this was how he handles his intense and incestuous attraction to his own daughter: by sleeping with women that look exactly like her, from the hair, eye color, face, down to the plastic enhanced face and boobs.

I apologize deeply for the nausea you all must be feeling. Truly, this is a despicable and perverted man.