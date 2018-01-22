Is Ivanka Trying To Push John Kelly Out?

Is Ivanka Trump trying to find a replacement for Chief of Staff, John Kelly? Rumors coming out of the White House on Monday seem to be hinting at just that.

Vanity Fair is reporting that Donald Trump is looking to replace Kelly and Ivanka is playing a "central role" in the search.

A source says: “Ivanka is the most worried about it. She’s trying to figure who replaces Kelly." Because who better to find a presidential chief of staff than a shoe designer, right?

Kelly was brought on months ago to bring stability to an incredibly dysfunctional Oval Office. Initially, he did limit access to the easily distracted Donald Trump, but his power has been waning, especially after a notable public leak last week, as Vanity Fair reports:

Last week, Kelly reportedly infuriated Trump when he told Fox News that Trump had “evolved” on his position to build a southern border wall. Kelly further catalyzed Trump’s ire when he told Democratic lawmakers that Trump was “uninformed” when he made his campaign promise to build the wall. The next morning Trump rebutted his chief of staff with a tweet: “The Wall is the Wall, it has never changed or evolved from the first day I conceived of it.”

And the reports that Kelly is in charge is really getting to Trump, leading him to rant to friends that Kelly acts like he is the one really running government while Trump "tweets and watches tv." In fact, it is reported that Trump told one friend: “I’ve got another nut job here who thinks he’s running things."

Meanwhile, a former staffer told Gabe Sherman staffers are annoyed with him too, "nicknaming him 'the Church Lady.'”

