Open Thread - Children At The Women's March By Frances Langum 1/20/18 8:30pm Click here for reuse options! honestly the best signs at the women’s march were from kids #WomensMarch2018 pic.twitter.com/QyBFYnxtrd — tia (@tiarose_lee) January 20, 2018 @bluegal pic.twitter.com/a6bxl50fTj — HartbrakебляMcCarthy (@BumpItMcCarthy) January 20, 2018 What she said. #womensmarch2018 pic.twitter.com/dRK3Fx95hH — Millennial Money Fix (@millmoneyfix) January 20, 2018 Open Thread below... Click here for reuse options!
Comments