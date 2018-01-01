Open Thread - Happy New Year With A Side Of Supermoon By Frances Langum 1/01/18 8:30pm Click here for reuse options! Tonight’s full Moon will be the biggest and brightest of 2018. Called the Wolf Moon, it is the most super of the three supermoons. pic.twitter.com/Y9QiFdDJzU — Barry Corindia (@barry_corindia) January 1, 2018 You guys enjoy the #supermoon I'll take your word for it from inside! pic.twitter.com/M8iPbgKiX5 — Frances Langum (@bluegal) January 2, 2018 Click here for reuse options!
Comments