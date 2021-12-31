Happy New Year!!!

As we leave 2021 behind and head in to 2022, my wish for you is a healthy, happy New Year. My wish for the country is to Make America Sane Again.
Happy New Year!!!
By Karoli KunsDecember 31, 2021

As we leave 2021 behind and head in to 2022, my wish for you is a healthy, happy New Year. My wish for the country is to Make America Sane Again.

Thanks to you all for taking the time to read and participate here. We appreciate all of you!

I hate New Year's resolutions because I generally break them within minutes. But if you've got them or have suggestions for some, leave a note in the comments.

We'll be on a lighter schedule today so our staff can enjoy some time off too, but we'll be back tomorrow with all the news and opinion you can stand.

Be safe, be sane, mask up, take care.

- Karoli

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue