Ron Johnson Backtracks On 'Secret Society' At FBI

The Republican Party is utterly pathetic and getting more so every day.

And yes, Chris Hayes now just calls Fox "Trump TV" to save time.

Fox & Friends mentioned the term "secret society" over 20 times on Tuesday and Wednesday ... now that the text message shows it was a joke, silence.



Not one mention of secret societies on today's show. Not a correction, not a clarification, nothing. — Lis Power (@LisPower1) January 25, 2018

Ron Johnson had to backtrack on Fox News about his claim that he had an "informant who confirmed the existence of a secret society meeting off-site to overthrow Donald Trump."

Now he says he was "combining things he heard" as a member of Senate committees on Homeland Security and Foreign Relations, and that "secret society" was only used in the texts exchanged by lovers and FBI agents Strzok and Page, who were clearly joking in their text messages about the "first meeting of the secret society."

And with that, Johnson thus deepens the impression that intellectual dishonesty is a major tenet of contemporary conservatism. https://t.co/Tq9jXXCdt2 — John Stoehr (@johnastoehr) January 25, 2018

I really would like to know if conservatives are this stupid, or if they just don't care about truth so long as they can engage in political masturbation over the fake crimes of their imagined enemies.

Anyway, even the blue checkmarks on Twitter are all ready to hold those secret society meetings:

... and then Peter texted Lisa: “Jesus, take the wheel...” See, that was the code for Jesus Ramirez, who heads the secret society, to pick up the car containing Hillary’s 30,000 emails in the trunk. Each email includes one word of the plot to overthrow Trump. Release the memo! 🙄 — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) January 25, 2018

Other than Devin Nunes -who must have been dropped on his head as a baby- is anyone seriously stupid enough to think trained US intelligence officers would be stupid enough to refer to a secret society, as a “secret society”? They need to come up with a better conspiracy. Really.

you’re all late for secret society meeting — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) January 25, 2018

And there's a schedule. And it includes knitting, so we're all good here at C&L.

FBI SECRET SOCIETY SCHEDULE

Monday: Zumba

Tuesday: Knitting

Wednesday: Bridge Club

Thursday: Deep State Coup

Friday: Tai Chi

Saturday: Movie night - “As Good As It Gets” (1997) — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 25, 2018

Damn right knitting on Tuesday but you can knit during Deep State Coup and movie night too. As one of the knitters of the revolution I'll allow it. pic.twitter.com/cShYFLxqmW — Frances Langum (@bluegal) January 25, 2018

Ed. Note (Karoli) RoJo ought to be FORCED to show up and retract everything on Lou Effing Dobbs' show and more. This is OUTRAGEOUS.