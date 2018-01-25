Ron Johnson Backtracks On 'Secret Society' At FBI
The Republican Party is utterly pathetic and getting more so every day.
And yes, Chris Hayes now just calls Fox "Trump TV" to save time.
Ron Johnson had to backtrack on Fox News about his claim that he had an "informant who confirmed the existence of a secret society meeting off-site to overthrow Donald Trump."
Now he says he was "combining things he heard" as a member of Senate committees on Homeland Security and Foreign Relations, and that "secret society" was only used in the texts exchanged by lovers and FBI agents Strzok and Page, who were clearly joking in their text messages about the "first meeting of the secret society."
I really would like to know if conservatives are this stupid, or if they just don't care about truth so long as they can engage in political masturbation over the fake crimes of their imagined enemies.
Anyway, even the blue checkmarks on Twitter are all ready to hold those secret society meetings:
And there's a schedule. And it includes knitting, so we're all good here at C&L.
Ed. Note (Karoli) RoJo ought to be FORCED to show up and retract everything on Lou Effing Dobbs' show and more. This is OUTRAGEOUS.
