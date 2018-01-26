On The View, S.E. Cupp Invokes Monica Lewinsky To Downplay Stormy Daniels

The Clintons are still conservative's fallback position whenever Trump's alleged sexual assaults... or childish insults... or his love of porn stars... come back into the news .

On today's The View, the topic of Stormy Daniels sex fling with Trump came up and immediately guest S.E. Cupp was unhappy that Monica Lewinsky wasn't getting the same treatment from the media.

This is as insane as it sounds. We've had twenty years of Monica.

After playing video of Stormy's interview, Behar remarked how she wants Daniels to appear on The View. That's when Cupp became offended.

Cupp replied, "Stormy Daniels is cleaning up. She's making a ton of money. Her career is revived, and she's just playing the hand she was dealt, no problem there."

That's kind of her.

She continued, "What bothers me though in giving her this platform, you know, Monica Lewinsky was also caught having an affair with a president. Who is going to interview her? I would love to see someone interview her. Her life was ruined by this affair."

This is revisionist history at its finest.

Behar replied, "She's been interviewed 100 times. What are you talking about?"

Behar was flabbergasted, "She's been on this show!"

"Jimmy Kimmel needs to have her on this show if he expects us to watch an interview with Stormy Daniels and take it seriously."

This is complete nonsense.

"Stormy Daniels is killing it. Monica Lewinsky's life was destroyed."

Co-host Sunny Hostin emphatically replied, "Bill Clinton is not the president anymore. The president is Donald Trump so it's much more relevant at the very least."

Cupp: "No, no, no, no. no. This is all going to come back to roost."

Later Cupp exclaimed, "Until that is all reckoned with, you can't say, well, he's not president anymore.

Behar replied, "If you go back in history and bring back every woman who [ muted ] the president, the whole building would be filled.

Her claim is that the "Left" hasn't dealt with this to issue to the satisfaction of conservatives. It's a crazy argument to make, but one conservative pundits and politicians use every step of the way to offset the mangled apricot hellbeast.

Comparing Stormy Daniels to Monica is just plain cray cray.

And wasn't Bill Clinton IMPEACHED for his affair with Monica? If we're going to go all both siderist, let's start there.

Ed. Note: You might be interested in C&L's Monica Lewinsky media coverage archive, just to see how "ignored" she's been through the years.

Included in the archive is an invitation from Barbara Walters for Monica Lewinsky to co-host The View. Not making that up.