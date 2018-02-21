Aw, Nobody Wants To Be Seen With The NRA (This Week)

On last night's "Thing 1, Thing 2" segment, Chris Hayes noticed that while NRA Chairman Wayne LaPierre was speaking at the Conservative CPAC convention this week, his name was conveniently left off the program, so the convention could avoid protestors?

This in tandem with the news that Dallas Mayor Pro-Tem Dwaine Caraway, a gun owner, has asked the NRA to move their annual convention OUT of Dallas.

"It is a tough call when you ask the NRA to reconsider coming, but it is putting all citizens first and getting them to come to the table and elected officials to come to the table and to address this madness now," said Caraway.