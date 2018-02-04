C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Cramps

Many believe that Lux Interior died on this day 9 years ago. I like to believe he just went to some planet much cooler than ours and there he is the most benevolent king.

I saw the Cramps live seven times in my life. And every time they made my mind explode.

"You Got Good Taste" was recently used in a commercial for a really insipid beer. Plenty of curmudgeon rock-n-rollers were all up in arms about it. Asking them if they had a problem with Lux's queen, Poison Ivy Rorschach, getting paid shut them down though.

What are you listening to tonight?