Entertainment
Read time: 0 minutes

C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Cramps

Ouch!
By Dale Merrill

A very stressed intercostal muscle is some of the most excruciating pain I've ever experienced. 5 hours at the hospital today and an insane bill to follow....and pain...lots and lots of pain.

What are you listening to tonight?


Big Beat From Badsville
Big Beat From Badsville
Artist: The Cramps
Price: $9.45
(As of 11/25/18 02:59 pm details)

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.