C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Cramps

February 4th, 2009 was a very sad for me. The news that Cramps singer Lux Interior passed away hit me pretty hard as they were (and still are) one of my most favorite bands of all time. I saw them many times over the years (my first time was in '84, my last in '04.)

Even though their later albums weren't as good as their earlier ones, the band always put on a show. The band was an embodiment of things campy, creepy, sleazy and wonderfully weird rock-n-roll. Lux lived it every day until his passing at the age of 62.

What are you listening to tonight?