Entertainment
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Cramps

Cuz the big cats walk at the break of dawn
By Dale Merrill

February 4th, 2009 was a very sad for me. The news that Cramps singer Lux Interior passed away hit me pretty hard as they were (and still are) one of my most favorite bands of all time. I saw them many times over the years (my first time was in '84, my last in '04.)

Even though their later albums weren't as good as their earlier ones, the band always put on a show. The band was an embodiment of things campy, creepy, sleazy and wonderfully weird rock-n-roll. Lux lived it every day until his passing at the age of 62.

What are you listening to tonight?

Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.