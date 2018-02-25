David Hogg Perfectly Destroys Dana Loesch For Scamming NRA Members While 'Actually Fighting For The Gun Lobby'

Parkland mass shooting survivor David Hogg, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, called out NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch on Sunday for representing the gun lobby instead of the organization's 5 million members.

During an interview on ABC, Loesch became enraged over the idea of banning AR-15s or even increasing the minimum purchase age to 21 years old.

Hogg predicted that there would be a change in the way the American public responds to mass shootings because students who had grown up as America was experiencing the epidemic are now old enough to vote.

"Kids are not going to accept this," Hogg explained. "We love to complain about things... We're going to have to look very hard at the foundation of this country."

Hogg also had a message to members of the NRA.

"Listen to Dana [Loesch]," Hogg said, looking directly at the camera. "Is she really speaking to you guys, is she trying to fight for you guys? Or is she actually trying to fight for the gun lobby?"

"Everything she's saying seems like spectacle," he added. "Is it just her tone? Or is it what she's actually saying?"