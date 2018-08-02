I learned today that I actually have something in common with Dana Loesch: we're both knitters. That's likely where the commonality stops, because as a Crooks and Liars editor I've never seen a paycheck from an alleged Russian money launderer trying to funnel rubles into the 2016 Republican campaign coffers. But I digress.

“Full disclosure here," says Dana Loesch.

Oh boy, is it time to out the Kremlin paymasters?

“I’m actually looking into purchasing a 3D printer. And I was talking to a friend of mine last night and I don’t think people realize how expensive it is to get a decent 3D printer that’s going to be able to handle that heavy duty plastic.”

So THAT'S why detailed specs on how to make an untraceable weapon should fly free?

“Criminals are not going to go out and buy 3D printing machines when they can get a boat load of firearms on the black market and file the serial numbers off!”

Gee, Dana, criminal gun gangs say, thanks for the tip!

“If you want to break the law, and if you want to have something that’s actually not going to be sturdy and be suspect. In the end, criminals are going to violate the law because that’s who criminals are.”

And YOU HELP THEM, Dana. Every damn day. Along with funneling Russian money through red-haired honeypots to the RNC.

Steve Doocy asked her why she would want a 3D printer:

“I’m interested in the mechanics of it, I just like how things work, and I think it would be fun to put it together. I mean, why not? It’s like, I also knit so… I do! I knit all the time.”

Between knitters, Dana, how 'bout you keep the word "knit" out of your paid Russian wh*re mouth while you're on Fox and Friends? Have a good day.