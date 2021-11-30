Fox News Promotes Book For Kids On 'Right To Have Firearms'

On Fox News 'Prime Time Monday,' former NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch was given airtime to promote her insane children's book on how kids can protect themselves using the Second Amendment.

I kid you not.

Dana took a cue from the late Rush Limbaugh I guess.

'Paws Off My Cannon,' is the title of this travesty.

This is an indoctrination book for children which is part of a new series about supporting her twisted view on the right to bear arms.

"Guns don't kill people, criminals, and illegal possession, they absolutely do," she said. This is all about educating kids, teaching them about their right to self-defense”

What child needs to learn about firearms and the "right" to shoot somebody?

Maybe if you and your kid live in a right-wing militia cult?

Loesch used the Kyle Rittenhouse trial as a bellwether to sell her crappy book.

An underage Kyle took an illegal weapon out-of-state, killed two people, and wounded another.

If Kyle didn't have a gun nobody would've been hurt, Dana.

Guns do kill. Rittenhouse proved that.

Thankfully, when you search her book on Amazon, you get cat repellent spray.

