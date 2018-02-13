DeVos Guts Education To Pay For Her Tax Cut

Sure, that title is fairly harsh. It might even make poor little Betsy cry should it hurt her wee little feelings. I can live with that, and I'm not the least bit sorry about it either because it's true. Trump and his cabinet cabal of American oligarchs are once again stealing tax payer money from Americans in order to line their own pockets. It is that blatant.

It would be one thing if the administration said they needed to cut spending because of costs or a bad economy. Say maybe cut some programs to provide more funding for health care or something. It's quite another to take money from programs that assist Americans in their day-to-day lives simply to give that money to Trump's oligarchs. Across the board, the tax give-away to the rich will cost Americans in education, Medicare, Medicaid, social security disability payments, food stamps, clean air, clean water...and so on. With costs of goods and services always rising, salaries remaining stagnant and these cuts, Americans will find themselves hurting greatly.

They are literally cutting programs that help Americans and shoving the savings in their own personal accounts.



But hey, it's perhaps a small price to pay so that she can buy another yacht or helicopter. Then she could have 11 boats, 5 airplanes and 3 helicopters! As Newsweek reported, she's Trump's wealthiest oligarch with $5.1 billion. So, as you can see, she needs more. More to pay her toy repair man. More to pay her children's personal shopper. More to buy another basketball team.

If that isn't enough, this Washington Post story shows how Betsy also plans to take another $3.6 billion from programs meant to assist those children who are the poorest and give it to segregated charter schools to support her school choice initiative. Forget about your kids' after school programs or teacher training programs. If she has her way, she will once again push Congress to authorize her raiding of public school funds to pay for her religious, private schools.

Aside from stealing from poor childrens' education programs, Betsy knows how to really sling some grade A crapola:



↓ Story continues below ↓ “The budget . . . reflects our commitment to spending taxpayer dollars wisely and efficiently by consolidating and eliminating duplicative and ineffective federal programs that are better handled at the state or local level,” said DeVos, who wants to eliminate 29 discretionary programs. “I look forward to working with Congress to pass a budget that puts students first and returns power in education to where it belongs: with states, districts and families.”

So no, I'm not sorry I'm being harsh. As far as I'm concerned, Betsy and the other Trump oligarchs are thieves of the worst kind: stealing from the middle and poor classes and giving it to themselves and their rich cohorts.

They should all be arrested and their money should be given back to the taxpayers they stole it from.