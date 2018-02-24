Does Your Governor Want To Arm Teachers?

Trump says arming teachers is up to the states. He's meeting with state governors next week. We know he is looking for support for a school safety plan that is defined as, "More people carrying guns in the schools."

Based on his previous comments, if his plan to arm teachers is rejected, he will "compromise" with a plan for more armed people.

State legislators in some states have already been moving in this direction.

Kentucky Moves To Add Guns To Schools After School Shooting

It may be "up to the states," but support from the President means national support.

I've heard people say that the "arming teachers" discussion is a distraction. It might be, but the compromise, which equals more people with guns in schools, is not a distraction.

Recent events have shown armed security is not effective. Yet more guns in schools will become policy in many states, since it has been blessed as a viable solution to school safety. Like Gov. Scott's plan in Florida, adding money for more guns in schools can be done now and will be sold as improved school safety. The part about less guns? That part can then be stalled and state legislators will be able to say they voted to improve school safety. They might even go so far as to "allow" a bump stock ban.

The NRA continues to successfully push the narrative that more guns means more safety. They have convinced the President. Have they convinced your state legislators?

Do you know what your governor will tell Trump? The governors of Nebraska and South Dakota are vying to roll out the bloody red carpet for the NRA convention. They think their constituents want more guns in schools. Maybe you should email, phone, tweet or Facebook them.

In states whose lawmakers are beholden to the NRA, school safety means MORE guns. This is what the President wants to hear next week. If you disagree, your governor and state legislators need to hear from you before they meet with Trump.