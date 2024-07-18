Does NBC Want Trump To Win?

It's no wonder that the ratings for the Republican National Convention shitfest were terrible. Maybe the only people watching are the Beltway media and blogsters here at C&L. The media, though, seems to want to pick our candidate for us even though we already chose old Joe Biden. That's not how this is supposed to work. Joe gave a disastrous debate performance, but he's made up for that by giving riveting speeches afterward. And the President has a stellar record of achievements in office.

The media wants Trump, who left office in disgrace with the worst job numbers since Herbert Hoover, and he's only running to avoid prison for his yearslong crime spree, to occupy the White House again. Our democracy is on the brink, but the media wants clicks and airtime. La sigh.

The NBC panel, including Kristen Welker and Savannah Guthrie, cozied up to the RNC speakers, heaping praise on them for not calling the January 6 insurrectionists "hostages."

"We have not heard this whole week all the rally favorites, the greatest hits about the 2020 election being stolen," Guthrie said. No one's mentioning political grievances, weaponizing government, nobody's mentioning it, nobody's calling the January 6th rioters patriots or hostages."

Note: Well, fuck. That's not exactly something they should be praising.

Welker gave them kudos for "toned down" speeches. If they have to tone it down, it's probably not a good sign. It's probably because Republicans consider women to be chattel, and they belong to the party of victimization, who trotted our Peter Navarro, who just got out of prison and did a 'feel sorry for me' speech. It could be that they're avoiding any talk about abortion because they know Republicans will lose votes, but Trump/Vance will likely institute a national abortion ban with no exceptions for rape or incest. So, sure, it's toned down, except for the speeches that weren't toned down.

Back to you, NBC:

"it is so notable that these speeches are toned down and devoid of some of that typical red meat that you hear from former President Trump and from his ally to expand beyond just the base," Welke said. "They'll need to get past the base; it's a recognition that they want to reach out to those suburban voters that they want to reach out to those who aren't necessarily in the Republican tent right now that former President Trump feels confident his base is always going to be there, but this is really the first time we've tried to see him soften his edges we saw that in some of the speeches last night where Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders who served as his press secretary talked about him as a grandfather as a father. "

"Laura Trump, his daughter-in-law, did the same, and it's a clear strategic move not only to meet this moment and the mood of the country, this somber backdrop against which we all sit here, but again to try to win over some additional voters," Welker added.

Yes, the rapist is a father and grandfather. So is Joe Biden, who is not a rapist or an adulterer. Jill Biden is on the campaign trail with her husband. Melania is probably at the spa or shopping. Or with her boyfriend (allegedly!). Trump is such a good father that he dozed off during his son's RNC speech. Biden loves his children unconditionally. But sure, Lara Trump said a thing. If I roll my eyes anymore, I'm going to have a seizure. Next, NBC will praise the Green River Killer for being a father, too. Raise the bar, you duplicitous cretins.