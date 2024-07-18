Vance Glorifies Grandma's 19 Loaded Guns At Home

So much for gun safety. This was met with thunderous applause at this year's RNC.
By HeatherJuly 18, 2024

Less than a week after an assassination attempt on his running-mate's life, VP nominee JD Vance glorified his grandmother apparently having 19 loaded handguns just strewn everywhere around her house, which they discovered shortly after her death.

VANCE: Now, my mawmaw died shortly before I left for Iraq in 2005. And when we went through her things, we found 19 loaded handguns.

They were... [cheering and applause] Now, the thing is, they were stashed all over her house, under her bed, in her closet, in the silverware drawer. [cheering and applause]

And we wondered what was going on, and it occurred to us that towards the end of her life, mawmaw couldn't get around so well.

And so this frail old woman made sure that no matter where she was, she was within arm's length of whatever she needed to protect her family.

That's who we fight for. That's American spirit.

I hope she didn't have any kids in her house, or this little anecdote about grandma wanting to "protect her family" may have been a tragedy instead.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon