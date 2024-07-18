Vance Glorifies Grandma's 19 Loaded Guns At Home

Less than a week after an assassination attempt on his running-mate's life, VP nominee JD Vance glorified his grandmother apparently having 19 loaded handguns just strewn everywhere around her house, which they discovered shortly after her death.

VANCE: Now, my mawmaw died shortly before I left for Iraq in 2005. And when we went through her things, we found 19 loaded handguns.

They were... [cheering and applause] Now, the thing is, they were stashed all over her house, under her bed, in her closet, in the silverware drawer. [cheering and applause]

And we wondered what was going on, and it occurred to us that towards the end of her life, mawmaw couldn't get around so well.

And so this frail old woman made sure that no matter where she was, she was within arm's length of whatever she needed to protect her family.

That's who we fight for. That's American spirit.