Franklin Graham Bares His Un-Christian Soul Again: Biden COVID Edition

Of course, we’ve known all along what a mean-spirited disgrace to Christianity Franklin Graham really is. I’d like to think that at least some in MAGA world noticed Wednesday night while Graham was talking with Newsmax host Greta Van Susteren.

“President Biden just tested positive for COVID. He can’t catch a break,” Van Susteren said. At least she sounded somewhat sympathetic.

Graham’s first reaction was to chuckle. Next, he waved off any concern for our president’s health, saying, “Well, I’m sure he’s had the vaccine.” Then he grinned, wolfishly.

Not one word of well-wishing, compassion or plain old human kindness.