Alex Witt Asks Franklin Graham To Justify His Politics With His Faith
"Our country has got a sin problem."— Alex Witt (@AlexWitt) January 20, 2018
While defending Pres. Donald Trump’s plans for a proposed border wall, Rev. @Franklin_Graham said there are several “moral issues” with U.S. federal policy. pic.twitter.com/rTpY55avsQ
Asked Rev. @Franklin_Graham, "Does the President have a sin problem?"
His response: "I can promise you he is not President Perfect, and I don't think I've seen a 'President Perfect' yet [...] But I appreciate the fact that the president does have a concern for Christian values." pic.twitter.com/g4D98Kfxkz
— Alex Witt (@AlexWitt) January 20, 2018
This interview with Franklin Graham was so infuriating (apparently I wasn't the only one, since the interview was trending on Twitter), I couldn't figure out which part to clip. So I'm posting Twitter reactions instead:
Franklin Graham just said on MSNBC that we need The Wall to keep out “dangerous people with dangerous guns.” After 26 children and teachers were shot to death in Newtown, Graham said we don’t need background checks on every gun sale because God does them: https://t.co/cCXE4c0dHP
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 20, 2018
Hard to square the circle on christian profit @Franklin_Graham saying “our country’s got a sin problem” with his claim that the profane, lying, cheating @realDonaldTrump has “Christian values.”@AlexWitt @MSNBC
— Col. Morris Davis (@ColMorrisDavis) January 20, 2018
Franklin Graham is to Christianity what Jesus was to hate.
— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) January 20, 2018
#MSNBC @AlexWitt listening to @Franklin_Graham makes me ill. If he’s an example of a good Christian, then I’m done. #EmptyThePews
— Pat Fuller Ω (@bannerite) January 20, 2018
Just in case you didn’t know, Franklin Graham is personal friends with Vladimir Putin & he setup a meeting between Pence & a Putin-linked cleric.
Pic 1: Franklin Graham w/Putin
Pic 2: Pence w/Graham & Russian cleric
Pic 3: Putin w/same Russian cleric#TrumpRussia #TrumpShutdown pic.twitter.com/expI1yPQq7
— Scott Dworkin (@funder) January 20, 2018
Franklin Graham says that the difference between evangelicals’ statements about Bill Clinton’s behavior and Donald Trump’s is Trump has denied the behavior, and so Graham says he doesn’t know whether to believe it because “it’s just a news story.” He says Trump is a truthful man.
— John Kelly (@jkelly3rd) January 20, 2018
This is his view of reliefs beliefs pic.twitter.com/rZqYpcxvWK
— Pugs (@Bratt24Ga) January 20, 2018
I’m assuming @Franklin_Graham has not attacked @realDonaldTrump for extra-martial affairs, pornstar- spanking or paying hush money because he has his own hush-money scandal. #FakeChristian #MarchForLife2018↓ Story continues below ↓
— Harper's Closet (@ClosetHarper) January 19, 2018
Nice job by @BillBramhall @Franklin_Graham@GovMikeHuckabee @LibertyU @JerryFalwellJr
A Stormy relationship or 3 pees in a pod? pic.twitter.com/FhkfOWgove
— ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) January 19, 2018
Trump supporter Franklin Graham’s (son of Billy Graham) annual compensation of $880,000, revealed in a Charlotte Observer story, has some worrying that too many top Christian nonprofit leaders as well as pastors are seeing themselves as CEOs instead of as God’s servants.
— David Gross (@DavidGr78574965) January 20, 2018
Zip is Frank. You support Trump, he literally is everything you say you're against. You are just a snake oil sales man abusing religion to make you rich. Just another hypocrite. pic.twitter.com/a0ftFrN4zX
— Chicago Mike 2.0 🍩 (@ChicagoMGD_SD) January 20, 2018
6. Rev Wm Barber:"Franklin Graham said trump protects Christians? Christians R losing healthcare. Many DACA students R Christians. I'd say to my brother Franklin Graham, he needs 2stop lying&stop being bought off or whatever is causing him to misrepresent the faith." #Amen #AMJoy
— Kenny BooYah! (@KwikWarren) January 20, 2018
