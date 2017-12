Really, Franklin Graham?

Praying for Roy Moore. — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) December 12, 2017

And people on Twitter, even some professed Christians, were not impressed:

Nothing says "American Christianity" like Christians supporting pedophiles and sexual abusers just because they claim membership in a particular political party. — ✝ Johnny Boy (@WordandWitness) December 12, 2017

Pray for God to change your heart and give you an authentic faith in Jesus. You serve you father the devil. Jesus has words for you:. Depart from me, I never knew you. — Danielle Hill❄📚🖌️ (@gatadelafuente) December 12, 2017

You shame and disgrace your faith. — Kristen Chapman Gibbons (@KCGibbons) December 12, 2017

Such a shame what you have become. Christianity is not under attack by homosexuals or liberals. It is under attack from within. Evangelicals like you have turned away from the word of God to follow a man like Trump. — Clara10🇵🇷 (@Claryse2) December 12, 2017

One day, you will be called to account for the number of people you have pushed away from God because of your dedication to personal power through conservative politics (Romans 16:18) — Philos Sophia (@Philos_Sofia) December 12, 2017

Yeah let’s all pray he doesn’t try to date a child again — ALT-Immigration 🛂 (@ALT_uscis) December 12, 2017

And the best prayer of all...