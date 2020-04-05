Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Franklin Graham Gets His Gods Mixed Up

During an appearance with Jeanine Pirro, Graham blamed the pandemic on "a fallen world" which has "turned its back on God," while ignoring his own worship of Donald Trump.
By Karoli Kuns
6 hours ago by Heather
Views:

Here's a thing that happened Saturday which makes me want to verbally slap Franklin Graham until he begs for mercy and sees the light. During an interview with "Judge" Jeanine Pirro, Franklin "I worship no god but Trump" Graham pronounced the coronavirus as God's revenge on a fallen world.

If he's talking about Trump's revenge, maybe. Trump is too self-absorbed and incompetent for this disaster to be called "revenge," but it is certainly the case that his bungling of this pandemic will cause the blood of many to be on his hands.

If, on the other hand, he is speaking of the vengeful God of Graham's invention, then no. This pandemic is not some kind of cosmic revenge for sin. It's a thing that happens every 100 years or so. See 1918's influenza epidemic for reference.

When Pirro asked Graham how God could allow this to happen, he was there with the glib and incorrect answer. “Well, I don’t think it’s God’s plan for this to happen. It’s because of the sin that’s in the world,” Graham said. “Man has turned his back on God, we have sinned against him, and we need to ask for God’s forgiveness and that’s what Easter’s all about.”

Which actually has nothing to do with the fact that a virus is ravaging the people of the earth at the moment, a virus which is a "novel" virus, for which humans have no immunity built up.

Nevertheless, Graham persisted in emphasizing the story of Easter, which again, has nothing to do with a global pandemic.

"This pandemic, this is the result of a fallen world," he insisted. "A world that has turned its back on God.”

Franklin, you ignorant nut. This pandemic is the result of a piss-poor lack of planning, a lackluster response, and a mutated virus that we don't even fully understand yet.

But again, it all depends on which god you're going to worship, Frank. Easter is a story of redemption, not condemnation.

Unless your god is Donald Trump.

(h/t Mediaite)

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.