Dog Gets Super Excited About Seeing Old Friend Again

After the COVID 19 restrictions were eased, people eagerly met up with family members and friends that they hadn't seen in over a year due to the pandemic. People were overjoyed.

It seems the same could be said about doggos. K'eyesh, the Internet celebrity husky/malamute mix, gets so excited when he was told that his bestest friend, Sherpa, was coming to visit. So excited that he dropped his sausage! He quickly regained enough composure to gobble down his sausage and then did a happy dance in anticipation.

