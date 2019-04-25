Scarborough: 'Just Shut Up, Franklin Graham! You Are A Disgrace'

The Morning Joe crew took apart Franklin Graham for his homophobic, extreme tweets demanding that Democratic Mayor and 2020 candidate Pete Buttigieg "repent" for being gay.

Here is his extreme and hateful tweet before he called for him to "repent":

Mayor Buttigieg says he’s a gay Christian. As a Christian I believe the Bible which defines homosexuality as sin, something to be repentant of, not something to be flaunted, praised or politicized. The Bible says marriage is between a man & a woman—not two men, not two women. 2/3 — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) April 24, 2019

As Mika read the tweet, Scarborough sent his own message to Billy Graham's son: "Just shut up, Graham. You are a disgrace"

" You are a disgrace for normalizing Donald Trump's behavior," he continued. "Here's a man along with so many people in my community, the evangelical community, attacked Bill Clinton for his personal failings. They are now using these positions, these evangelical leaders, they are now using their positions to gain political power and apologize for Donald Trump."

Well, yes. Because they aren't really spiritual men. They are fearful old white men who are clinging to the last vestiges of power like a talisman. Really, Franklin Graham is but one among many who are so afraid they are going to lose the power they've wielded for so long they're willing to sell their souls to the devil.

Or, as John Meacham says, Graham is engaging in "elective self-righteousness and selective scriptural choices."

"And one of the problems is these kind of extreme statements given where the country is on these issues, this is no longer a mainstream view and thankfully so. One of the points if you're a religious believer, one of the points of God's universe is that it does in fact reveal itself and you are able to change and grow and react to shifting data."

He added, "Reverend Graham is disproving that, going the other way."

They went on in their discussion, but really, all anyone has to say is "Shut up, Franklin Graham. You are a disgrace."