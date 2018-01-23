Michael Steele Scorches Evangelical 'Leaders' For Defending Trump: 'Just Shut The Hell Up!'

During a roundtable discussion about how evangelical leaders like Franklin Graham and Tony Perkins are fine with giving Trump a "Mulligan" on his porn star scandals, his nasty words about women, and more, Michael Steele just let his anger fly all over the Hardball set.

Susan Page observed that the evangelical community is no different than any other lobbying group. "They want stuff," she said. "And if you give them that stuff, they'll support you."

And then Michael Steele dished up some truth.

"I have a very simple admonition," he said. "Just shut the hell up and don't preach to me about anything ever again."

"After telling me who to love, what to believe, what to do and what not to do and now you sit back and the prostitutes don't matter, the grabbing the you-know-what doesn't matter, the outright behavior and lies don't matter, then shut up," he growled.

Chris Matthews then interjected some nonsense about baking cakes for a gay wedding, but Steele was undeterred and angry.

"[Evangelicals] have no voice of authority anymore for me," he declared.

He added, "It rubs me raw."

Now I know I'm not supposed to lift up Michael Steele and all that but when someone speaks truth, even if that someone is a former chairman of the RNC, I think it's worth noting.

Mostly because it rubs me raw too. Also? None of those fatcat white "evangelical Christians" will give one damn what Michael Steele has to say, because he's a black dude. They'll dismiss him because in their cold, hard little hearts, they do not believe he has any right to say anything at all.

They make me sick, and I applaud Michael Steele for calling them out.