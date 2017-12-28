Franklin Graham Attacks Rosie O'Donnell For Damning Paul Ryan: 'Only Jesus' Has 'Keys To Hell'

Rev. Franklin Graham on Thursday lashed out at Rosie O'Donnell's assertion that House Speaker Paul Ryan is going to hell because he helped push through a Republican tax cut bill that largely benefits corporations and the wealthy.

In a Christmas Eve tweet, O'Donnell called Ryan a "fake altar boy" because he preached about Jesus even though Christ would have opposed the inequity of the tax cut law.

At the end of each year, no matter how short—or long—it may feel, there is always Christmas. Waiting for us is that sense of wonder the shepherds felt when the angels appeared in the night sky to herald the birth of a Savior. pic.twitter.com/oFdj7EIyzS — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) December 23, 2017

paul ryan - don't talk about Jesus after what u just did to our nation - u will go straight to hell u screwed up fake altar boy #JUDASmuch https://t.co/gJ8VreyxAX — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 25, 2017

"[P]aul ryan - don't talk about Jesus after what u just did to our nation," O'Donnell wrote on Twitter. "[You] will go straight to hell u screwed up fake altar boy."

"I'm glad to know that Rosie is a fundamentalist," Graham told the hosts of Fox & Friends on Thursday. "She believes in hell. So many people don't believe in hell. Jesus preached on hell. He taught of hell."

"But I wanted Rosie to know she didn't have the keys to hell," he continued. "Only Jesus Christ has those. And the Bible says we're all sinners and the price for sin is death, it's hell."

Graham added that O'Donnell does not "have to go to hell" if she repents before Christ.

"And so, Rosie, if you're watching, I hope you put your faith and trust in Christ," he opined. "Because he will forgive your sins and heal your heart."