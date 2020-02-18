Fox Guest Shut Down For Bringing Up Trump Cheating On His Wives

Someone touched The Precious on Fox News, and host Sandra Smith immediately changed the subject. Jessica Tarlov did That Which Must Not be done by pointing out that Trump is a serial cheater. It happened during a discussion of whether Pete Buttigeig would be vulnerable to attacks about being married to another man.

"Pete Buttigieg defended his marriage over the weekend. He has received a lot of criticism. Here he is.

I am in a faithful, loving, committed marriage. I'm proud of my marriage. And I'm proud of my husband. And I'm not going to be lectured on family values from the likes of Rush Limbaugh or anybody who supports Donald J. Trump as the moral as well as political leader of the United States.

"So notice that the Republican on the panel doesn't want to talk about the substance of what the criticism was, which was a homophobic comment, made by Rush Limbaugh there," Tarlov said.

"It's really interesting to me as someone who is an open advocate, obviously, for same-sex marriage, which is now the law of the land, thankfully. A lot of work by Joe Biden there to do that. But when you hear these criticisms from the right -- and and this has been consistent, even going from Bill Barr saying progressives or the secular left are responsible for the moral decay of the country, and you see a loving, monogamous couple like Pete Buttigieg and Chasten, his husband, up there, showing what is possible, that someone who is in a same sex relationship can do this can be running for president and doing this well, and then they're torn down by Rush Limbaugh, who's been married four times, I think, Trump, married three times, cheated on all of those wives..."

"Let's not bring in personal relationships," Smith quickly interrupted.

"We could say exactly what it is that Rush Limbaugh says, so that it's fair in the conversation here. He said a gay guy, 37 years old, loves kissing his husband on debate stages, can you see Trump have fun with that?"