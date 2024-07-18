Republican National Convention Called Grindr's Super Bowl

An executive of the gay dating app Grindr says the Republican National Convention is ‘basically Grindr’s Super Bowl.’
Republican National Convention Called Grindr's Super Bowl
Credit: CHIP SOMODEVILLA/GETTY IMAGES
By Ed ScarceJuly 18, 2024

In probably the least surprising news of the day, the openly homophobic, anti-LGBTQ Republican Party also is a goldmine for Grindr with their Republican National Convention.

Source: Pride

If you use Grindr these days — and honestly, who doesn’t —, the Republican National Convention (RNC) has once again proven a prime spot to find your next (faceless) hookup.

On the first night of the convention, July 15, The Halfway Post sent out a tweet that said, “BREAKING: An executive of the gay dating app Grindr says the Republican National Convention is ‘basically Grindr’s Super Bowl.’”

Though the account posts "halfway true comedy and satire" and there's no other confirmation of this quote or who said it, the tweet still prompted a couple of people to respond with various screenshots or videos showing their experiences at the RNC with Grindr as proof of the selection. The age ranges and interests vary, but all of the profiles shown are faceless.

If you use Grindr these days — and honestly, who doesn't —, the Republican National Convention (RNC) has once again proven a prime spot to find your next (faceless) hookup.

First of all, this is hilarious, but second of all, we can’t say we’re surprised at all. This isn't the first time the Grindr's had an uptick at the RNC. They've been collecting data on this for years. People have even commented on this for months leading up to the big event.

