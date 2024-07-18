Fresh From Jail, Peter Navarro Launches Into Depravity At RNC

Just released from prison Wednesday morning, convict Peter Navarro launched into a bigoted, racist, Great Replacement theory rant while addressing the RNC Convention Wednesday evening.

After taking his time playing the Big Victim, the MAGA space cadet dredged the bottom of the racist barrel to tell his rapt audience, "They are coming for you."

NAVARRO: All right, now here's the most important thing I'm going to tell you. You may be thinking this couldn't happen to you. Make no mistake, they're already coming for you. Joe and Kamala, they threw out the woke blue carpet across the Rio Grande, opened our borders to what? Murderers and rapists. When Donald Trump said it, thank you for saying that, when Donald Trump said murderers and rapists in 2016, they go, oh, racist, whatever. We read the papers, it's murderers and rapists. Murderers and rapists, drug cartels, human traffickers, terrorists, Chinese spies, and a whole army of illiterate illegal aliens stealing the jobs of black, brown, and blue collar Americans. They put them right on your front doorstep.

That is fearmongering at its worst. It is racist and horrifying. Everything he said is a lie. But it's a lie that gets people killed.

The poor man that was forced to go to prison had a few more ugly thoughts.

And the Democrats, here's the thing, I'm sitting in prison thinking about this, it just eats at me. It's the Democrats coming for your kids. They're indoctrinating them with poisonous attitudes on race and gender. And here's the thing, when politics fails the investigations and prosecutions begin. They did it to me, they're going to do it to Trump, but hear me out, they've also done it to Catholics, pro-life activists.

There's a boiling cauldron of acid waiting for Navarro in hell.