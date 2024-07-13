Peter Navarro Expected To Fly Straight From Prison To Speak At RNC

Look who's getting out of prison just in time to make an appearance at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee next week. Former Trump aide Peter Navarro who's been serving a four month sentence for contempt of Congress.

Former White House trade advisor Peter Navarro, who is currently in jail on contempt of Congress charges, is expected to speak at next week’s Republican National Convention just hours after his release.

That’s according to two people familiar with the event’s schedule who spoke on condition of anonymity to share details before they were formally announced.

Navarro is set to be released from a Miami prison on Wednesday, July 17, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ online database of current inmates. That would give him just enough time to board a plane and make it to Milwaukee before the convention wraps Thursday.