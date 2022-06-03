Peter Navarro Indicted By Grand Jury On Two Counts Of Contempt Of Congress

CNBC is reporting that a D.C. grand jury has indicted Trump sycophant and advisor Peter Navarro on two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to testify and honor a subpoena and turn over documents relating to the January 6 insurrection.

Andrea Mitchell on MSNBC broke the news:

"We have major news...Just now, a grand jury here in D.C. has indicted former top Trump advisor Peter Navarro on two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to honor a subpoena to be deposed and to turn over documents."

"He had been scheduled to appear under a subpoena on February 23rd, and refused in both instances. So this is Peter Navarro, who was a lot more than a trade advisor. He was very involved in a lot of the Covid-19 response, pushed hydroxychloroquine very hard."

"He was involved in a lot of the activities to overturn the election. He was an advisor before and after January 6, and he's a very close advisor to Donald Trump. These are the first indictments from a grand jury."

Navarro (who has never stopped talking to the media) admitted in his own book his involvement in trying to overturn the 2020 election results, which included the Green Bay sweep, that he helped organize.

The plot sought to keep Trump in office by exerting maximum pressure on Vice President Mike Pence to block the certification of the Electoral College votes from pivotal swing states, by drawing out the proceedings on national television for as long as 24 hours. “It was a perfect plan,” Navarro told the Daily Beast. “We had over 100 congressmen committed to it.”

The Daily Beast reports that Navarro implicates Trump in cosigning the plan.

Navarro said, “I never spoke directly to him about it. But he was certainly on board with the strategy. Just listen to his speech that day. He’d been briefed on the law, and how Mike [Pence] had the authority to it.”

I wrote this back in December of 2021:

Trump galvanized his MAGA mob and sent them down to the Capitol to cause havoc, because Trump knew Pence was not going to take the illegal actions they craved.

Clearly this is the reason that Trump supporters were hunting for Pence and wanted to hang him during their attack on US democracy. They were told by Trump himself that he was betraying them.

As Navarro writes, Mike Pence became, “the Brutus most responsible… for the final betrayal of President Trump.”