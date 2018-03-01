Shorter Mike Rogers' Testimony: 'We're F***ed In The Dark'

CNN tells us…

“US Cyber Command chief Adm. Mike Rogers told lawmakers on Tuesday that he has not been granted the authority by President Donald Trump to disrupt Russian election hacking operations where they originate. “Asked by Democratic Sen. Jack Reed if he has been directed by the President, through the defense secretary, to confront Russian cyber operators at the source, Rogers said “no I have not” but noted that he has tried to work within the authority he maintains as a commander.”

Comrade Trump, the Russian Usurper, doesn’t want to upset the Russian apparatus that installed him into office?“

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders pushed back against Rogers’ testimony Tuesday, telling reporters that she disagrees with the idea that he needed more authority. She added that Rogers is not the only official tasked with confronting Russia… “Sanders went on to blame the Obama administration and say that Trump has been harder on Russia than Obama was, now a familiar talking point. “Trump has yet to levy a single sanction to punish Russia for election interference, despite the fact that Congress almost unanimously passed legislation that took effect on January 29 requiring him to do so, and despite senior intelligence officials testifying that Russia is trying to disrupt the 2018 midterms.”

And that’s game, set, and match right there. Whatever it is that the Russians have on him (my guess is that it must be financial; dude is shameless so it cannot be blackmail; he thinks they are going to call in his chits) it’s enough to own him heart and soulless.

Crossposted from Mock Paper Scissors