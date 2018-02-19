SOURCE: Rick Gates To Plead Guilty And Agrees To Testify Against Manafort

Robert Mueller continues to tick off plea deals in this "hoax" investigation. Odd. First it was George Papadopoulos, who pleaded guilty to lying to federal officials. Then Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to the exact same thing - lying to federal officials.

Shortly after that, Paul Manafort and Rick Gates were arrested. Now, it looks like Rick Gates is entering a guilty plea for "fraud related" charges AND may be agreeing to testify against his former business partner, and former Donald Trump campaign manager, Paul Manafort. Gates had been facing over 10 years in prison. As part of this guilty plea, he is expected to only serve about 18 months. Gates is a married man with young children, so this is a logical choice.

The LA Times reports that a person with knowledge of the case said: "Rick Gates is going to change his plea to guilty within the next few days.'' The person remained anonymous, due to the gag order issued in the case. Guaranteed this leak didn't come from the Special Counsel's office. Gates' lawyer had no comment.

The question is this: will Gates also provide information about Trump and his possible conspiracy or collusion with Russia? Or will Gates provide enough information to Mueller about Manafort to force Manafort to flip as well, like a giant game of Dominos?