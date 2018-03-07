Another Weird Republican, Georgia Edition

want you to meet Georgia Republican Congressman (start cringing) Tom Graves. Tom and his legislative aide were out and about last week and at about 11:15 pm they noticed that the congressman’s car got robbed.

Two guns, a driver’s license, credit cards, birth certificates, a laptop and a Bible were among the items stolen from a parked SUV belonging to U.S. Rep. Tom Graves, R-Ga., according to Atlanta police. Numerous personal items were reported stolen, including items inside a backpack belonging to Graves’ son and a purse belonging to his wife. Both bags were left in the back seat. Graves told police his congressional ID, numerous bank cards, a checkbook, passport and Social Security papers were also missing.

Good Lord, all we need is a fifth of scotch and it would be Hunter Thompson’s car.

If you, like me, think it’s weird that he was carrying around a guns and a Bible, think about this – social security papers, passports, and birth certificates? In his car? I’m telling you, this guy is up to no good.

Items were also removed from his wife’s purse and his son’s backpack that were in the backseat. Has anybody check their whereabouts? I mean, seriously, either this guy is running guns for the Sandinistas or just killed somebody and is trying to get out of the country.