C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Sister Rosetta Tharpe

In observation of International Women's Day today, we need to pay tribute to a trailblazer in the music club tonight. Sister Rosetta Tharpe was one of the first to come to mind.

She combined gospel with the secular. She had bluster and guts. She could rip a mean guitar. She had one of the first "race" records to crossover into the pop charts and was also one of the first artists to sell a million records while doing so.

And she did a good decade before the rock-n-roll boom of the 1950's. The woman was fearless and an absolute bad ass! If you're not hip to her, check this documentary and get a history lesson.

What are you listening to tonight?