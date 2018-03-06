C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Thomas A. Edison Electric Band

Outside my office, there is a statue of a young Thomas A. Edison. He lived here as a child.

The legend goes he got a job at 12 years old working on a train that ran between this town and Detroit every day as a newsboy and candy butcher. He lost his job some chemical experiment he was trying out on a rail car caused a minor explosion.

There are many in this town who get really bent if you say anything disparaging about Edison. They say anything negative that was written about him was penned out of jealousy or is just plain slanderous. They also get really mad when you point out that once he moved out of this town, he never returned and never had nice things to say about the town. They DO NOT want to hear how he was a patent thief and a bit of shyster. It's weird to realize that he has a dedicated oldster cult following here.

1960's garage band Thomas A. Edison Electric Band are not from this town. It would be cool if they were though.

What are you listening to tonight?