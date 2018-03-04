Katrina Pierson Goes Down In Flames On Fox News For Claiming Reporters Want Violence Against Trump Kids

A Fox & Friends segment took an unexpected turn on Sunday after former Trump campaign spokesperson Katrina Pierson and Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy were unable to back up the claim that reporters are calling for violence against Donald Trump's family.

During a segment about the treatment of Trump's family, Pierson conflated "the left" with journalist Peter Alexander, who asked Ivanka Trump about the 16 women who have accused Donald Trump, calling them "beyond despicable."

Democratic strategist Hamza Khan pointed out that asking Ivanka Trump tough questions about her father is fair game because she is a senior staffer in the White House.

"Barron Trump is a minor child and they do criticize him as well," Pierson insisted. "I'm not talking about your random trolls on the internet, I'm not talking about your sideways bloggers or anyone on the fringe. I'm talking about mainstream reporters, mainstream Hollywood actors and actresses who advocate violence against this family."

Khan interrupted: "Katrina, can you give me an example where someone has actually advocated violence against the children?"

"I'm going to give you an example," Campos-Duffy replied.

The Fox News host went to call out NBC's questioning of Ivanka Trump about sexual harassment claims against her father.

"But how is that violence?" Khan asked.

"Do you think Chelsea [Clinton] would have ever been asked about her father's accusers?" Campos-Duffy wondered.

"Chelsea was a high school student," Khan noted. "Ivanka Trump was a full grown woman who has herself been subject to her father's gross misogyny and has had to point that out more than once, including saying that she would use Mace on him in public."

Pierson directed the conversation back to Barron Trump.

"They criticize him all the time online," Pierson said.

"Are you saying journalists are criticizing Barron?" Khan pressed. "I'm asking you a serious question here. Or are you just throwing this out to create some drama on TV?"