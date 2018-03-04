Throwing a wrench in the propaganda machine.

Current Affairs: do you have what it takes to be a New York Times columnist?

Naked Capitalism: a New York Times editor says capitalism is the greatest anti-poverty program we’ve ever seen

Robert Reich: investing in our children and their future is rise-up economics

Seeing the Forest: don’t fall for deficit fear-mongering

LGBTQ Nation: Roy Moore wants your money and wants you to know he is the real victim here

Bonus Track: the real reason why people didn’t smile in old photographs

